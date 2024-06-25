Former Wizard John Wall Has Message For The NBA
One useful tool in Corporate America is the Internet. One website and app that has truly been useful for everyone in the world is LinkedIn. That website offers one the chance to showcase their skillset and what they excel at as well. It markets you to every company you can ever dream of. At the click of a button, you can let everyone know that you are open to work and what kind of work you may or may not be interested in.
Marketing yourself is important in life. What can you do for my company? What will you offer to us? Those are questions every employer may wonder about each candidate. Former Washington Wizard Guard John Wall has just set his status to being open to work. John Wall was an incredible point guard for the Washington Wizards. He leaned upon his athletic ability along with his skills to reach the heights of his success.
After so many injuries and his age only getting older, John Wall now finds himself unemployed. He has a strong desire to be back on the court doing the one thing he absolutely loves with all of his heart, play the game of basketball.
At this time, he may be limited and may not be the player he once was as he played for the Wizards. However, he still has something every company in Corporate America wants - experience. He is a veteran in the league and he can help any team in the NBA simply by being a veteran locker-room presence.
John Wall said he is willing to accept any role to be back in the NBA. Wall went on to say “If it’s playing, not playing, being in the Udonis Halsem role. Anything like that. I just wanna be in an NBA jersey again because I know how much the game means to me, how much I still have left.” John Wall can certainly help every team in the NBA. He simply needs an opportunity to show and prove that.