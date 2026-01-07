Wizards Could Take Next Step With Trae Young Trade

Having gone 7-5 in their last 12 games after starting the season with an abysmal 3-20 record, the Washington Wizards are quickly climbing back into the view of national media as, in the least, not the worst team in the NBA. Having suffered two straight sub-20 win seasons, that alone is worth celebrating for a franchise working through a seemingly perpetual rebuild.

Recently, the fact that Washington has a better record in their last 10 games than, among many other teams, the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, went viral across multiple posts and social media platforms. Almost solely on the heels of first and second year talents, the Wizards are building a new identity by way of winning streaks and sudden, positive media coverage.

Despite their 10-25 record, the energy is different in D.C. And, according to a recent report ESPN's Shams Charania, the team may be on the brink of a seismic move that would change the trajectory of their aforementioned rebuild, if not bury it altogether.

Adding a Go-To Guy

Trae Young, the Atlanta Hawks' longtime franchise face and four-time All-Star, has listed the Wizards as his preferred trade destination amidst he and the franchise working on a move. In addition to their developing weapons, Washington may add their own "go-to" guy for the foreseeable future.

Up to now, the general consensus amongst onlookers has been that, in the face of the losses that would inevitably come, the Wizards would be best off embracing their broken state and waiting on a hero to come by way of yet another high pick in the NBA Draft.

Yet, if Washington were to acquire Young, that step of the process may be entirely skipped. Sure, the Wizards likely finishes out this year in a relatively subpar fashion and still ends up with a decent selection in next year's pool.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

But trading for Young is a win-now move. At that point, fans waiting on a first overall pick would have to part with that dream, if they haven't already.

Signs of the Time

In adjacent news, both Young - for the Hawks - and the Wizards' CJ McCollum are set to be held out of their respective incoming games. Of course, injuries abound, but that hasn't stopped fans online from running with the news as proof that a trade is coming soon.

Regardless, Washington is playing their best basketball of the season. Until something materializes, the team as they currently stand have earned the momentary positivity of a fanbase that have waited on improvement for years.

