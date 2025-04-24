How Would Cooper Flagg Fit on the Wizards?
Cooper Flagg officially declared for this summer's NBA Draft on Monday morning, officially forgoing another year at Duke after a month of rumors and confirming that the class' top prospect is there for the taking.
Three teams have equal odds at landing the #1 pick, with Utah, Washington and Charlotte each locking in a 14% chance after respective 17, 18 and 19-win seasons.
The Wizards, for their part, constructed a roster through recent drafts that was built to lose in the short term in the interest of bolstering their first-round odds this season, with the hope that consistent hits on their picks could produce a long-term playoff mainstay with a few years of development.
Should the Wizards luck out and nab the top pick for the third time in the 21st century, Flagg is an early favorite for Washington to grab. The Duke forward reclassified a year ahead of schedule to try his hand at college after a high school career capped off at Florida's Montverde Academy, and still turned in one of the most decorated freshman seasons in NCAA history.
Even with the presentation of this draft's lottery order still several weeks out, scheduled for May 12, it's fair for Wizards fans to start wondering: how would adding a no-doubt top prospect change this team's look?
Checking Will Dawkins' Boxes
Even if he weren't a can't miss at the top of every draft board, the kind of player that any team should take if they hit the lottery, Flagg still fits all of the draft criteria that Washington General Manager Will Dawkins has laid out across his first two years at the helm of the draft.
Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George are the four first-round talents that he's scooped up as the Wizards GM, and all share some key similarities between their playstyles. They're all defensive-minded young guys with good feel for the game and plenty of room to grow on offense, the kind of kids that a nurturing coaching staff can model and the raw tools to fill this league's needs.
Flagg, already boasting one of the most well-rounded skillsets of any 21st century draft prospect, is Dawkins' vision incarnate. His defense is versatile, his vision is preternatural, but his willingness to grow, and the speed at which he's developed while facing the best competition possible, has stuck out above all else in defining his appeal.
His jump shot never warranted concern, but it initially seemed like it may persist as a hole in the high schooler's game. He didn't make as many outside shots at the same efficient clip as some of his classmates, but he just figured it out during his lone season at Duke.
Flagg shot 48% from the field and nearly 39% from distance, hoisting 3.6 attempts per game on a smooth-looking jumper that offers him a high release point with some of that natural athleticism you see in his elevation.
His defensive package, one of his defining attributes, stems from his intelligence on the basketball court and that same confidence that's helped him grow in other areas.
Flagg was vocal on the court in quarterbacking an attentive Blue Devils defense, calling out rotations while he floated between unshakable on-ball defense and wrecking plays as a handsy helper. None of that would be possible without his motor, energy and fight, palpable elements of Flagg's persona that define every minute he's on a court.
Remember: he'll still be 18 on draft night, and won't turn 19 until well within his rookie season.
Combining Physical Measurables with Intangibles
Part of what makes Flagg's hulking 6'9 build so much more intimidating is his raw feel, an inherent understanding of how to best maximize a point guard's brain inside the body of a forward.
Among his vast assortment of skills, few pop out to draft experts quite as strongly as his playmaking, one of the features that teams look for first in judging how a player will translate to the NBA.
Flagg isn't just a talented passer; his vision is natural. It's one thing to stand at the top of the key and wait for plays to develop, while the most talented distributors can read and react in real time. Flagg proved himself as one of college's finest live-ball passers, reading the game in front of him for what it offered and making the best possible play any chance he got.
If there's one thing to ding Flagg on, it's the lack of a superstar NBA upside. He keeps things pretty simple for himself as a high-level jack-of-all-trades, but some analysts question how he'd pivot with his back potentially against the wall when he's yet to demonstrate a go-to move or that takeover-scoring edge.
To that, it's fair to argue that he just hasn't been in the position to wield that yet. He spent his lone Duke campaign alongside multiple projected lottery picks in Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel, but that isn't a reason to bet against him. As previously stated, he's one of the fastest and most willing growers we've seen in some time, the kind of competitor who'll always find a way to be valuable.
Washington, already in the midst of developing their own legion of defenders and shooters, could work wonders with a big connector like Flagg. He'd perfectly align with their similarly-young timetable, an ace defender to pair with defensive anchor Sarr and their numerous wing stoppers in George and Justin Champagnie. He could also initiate offense by himself, taking some of the burden off of Jordan Poole and filling in anywhere necessary to get his dependent teammates going.
The 18-year-old is not just the safe pick, but the obvious one.
