Three Takeaways from Wizards GM's Exit Interview
Today, Washington Wizards on SI reporter Brandon Scott attended the exit interview of general manaher Will Dawkins, and he walked away with three main takeaways that should energize and sway Wizards fans who may already be experiencing losing fatigue. Let's get into it.
Top-Down Thinking
When asked how he felt about the motto that many on social media and in the Wizards fanbase have adopted, being "let Will Dawkins cook," Dawkins responded, "I appreciate it, but we're cooking as an organization, we're cooking collectively."
This is something that has been heard by not only Dawkins, but also by head coach Brian Keefe and most of the players. They work, improve and operate as a unit. In the past, the Wizards have had locker rooms where there was strife, and issues arose due to money or the willingness to compete; those days are over.
Leadership is also appreciated and prioritized. Khris Middleton, Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon were praised for their leadership and mentorship, but he had great things to say about Jordan Poole and how he has become a leader in DC.
Dawkins was asked, "Jordan Poole has emerged as a leader here in Washington. Is that something you envisioned from him when you acquired him from Golden State?"
He responded, "His leadership, along with his potential, are the reasons why we were excited to add JP."
Bub Carrington showed leadership when he commanded the huddle and then went on to score the game-winning basket in the Wizards' season finale against the Miami Heat. Leadership is not in short supply in DC.
Defense-First Team
The blueprint in the eyes of the front office and the coaching staff is to build and construct its roster around defense. All five draft picks made by Dawkins have been above-average defenders, and they acquired more at the deadline by adding Middleton, Smart and AJ Johnson.
Johnson, a Milwaukee Bucks first-round pick last year who Washington acquired for Kyle Kuzma at the trade deadline, is viewed as a future two-way prospect and not just a combo guard speedster.
Defense will be the priority in the upcoming draft alongside three-point shooting.
Will Not Cut Corners
Anyone who thinks that the Wizards will try to compete next season should temper their expectations right now.
2025- 26 is viewed as another development season, and the Wizards will look to make a run for the Play-In in 2027. That's a good thing in the general scope of things. Don't cut corners, take your time, and develop these young guys because when they do get more competitive, you want to make sure they're ready, and they're not there just yet.
All good things take time, and the Wizards have nothing but it.
