Pacers Guard the Wizards Should Call About
The Washington Wizards are hopeful to improve on an 18-64 season where they missed the playoffs for a fourth straight season. Upgrades were made in the past few months via the trade market.
General manager Will Dawkins got aggressive in putting experienced talent in place with additions such as Khris Middleton and CJ McCollum. The losses of Jordan Pool, Malcolm Brogdon and Kyle Kuzma should seem minimal with a strong draft class featuring first-round pick Tre Johnson, Will Riley and Jamir Watkins.
If the Wizards are to shock the NBA world and be a sleeper team in the Eastern Conference like the Detroit Pistons were last season, or the Orlando Magic prior to that, another trade may be what's necessary to see immediate results.
There's an NBA team in the East who despite being one win away from being called champions, will be without two of their five starters to open the season. The Indiana Pacers saw their All-Star point guard Tyrese Hailburton go down to injury in Game 7. He is ruled out for the 2025-26' season with a tear to an Achilles tendon.
Myles Turner, their center of ten years, left in free agency. That's two key contributors to the Pacers' Finals run that will not be on Indiana's roster opening night. Thus, it may be an ideal type for Washington to call regarding the availability of another Pacers guard.
Wizards and Pacers make first deal in two years with this proposal
It was in June 2023 when the Washington Wizards and the Indiana Pacers swapped draft picks. The Pacers gave the seventh overall pick to the Wizards in return for the eighth overall pick in addition to a pair of future second-round picks.
For this trade proposal, the Wizards trade their 2026 first-pick and rookie Will Riley for Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin. To further sweeten the pot, the Wizards would also receive Jarace Walker and the Pacers get Corey Kispert.
What the Wizards get in Mathurin is a youthful, athletic guard with playoff experience. The 23-year-old averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists last season for Indiana.
He even posted a massive double-double in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. With 24 points and 13 rebounds, Mathurin made the eventual NBA champions work for their victory. The second-year player went a perfect 10-for-10 at the free-throw line, too.
Mathurin is under contract through the next two seasons. McCollum and Middleton are free agents after this year. That gives the Wizards a full season, tentatively, to see if this trio works out on the court.
The Wizards can gamble with parting ways with Riley early. He and Kispert are expendable, especially if the return is Mathurin. The Pacers' backup forward, Wallace, helps with some outside shooting woes, rebounding, and defensive deficiencies that Washington still may have.
This trade gives the Pacers some draft capital and the Wizards upgrade the roster during Dawkins' tenure as the GM, again. Washington and Indiana will face each other for the first time this season on Friday, November 28. Then, the two teams do battle in back-to-back games in D.C. mid-February.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!