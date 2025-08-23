Wizards Young Forward Should See Better Season
After a stellar debut in the FIBA AmeriCup, the Washington Wizards may be able to give Kysahwn George a larger role next season. With a team stacked at the forward position with players like Cam Whitmore, Krhis Middleton, and Corey Kispert, it can be tough to get playing time for George. However, with his recent play and young body, he should be the go-to forward, either starting or first off the bench. Here are my expectations and predictions for the young forward.
In his debut with Team Canada, George put up 18 points and shot over 50 percent from the field and from three. His defense was also spectacular, tallying four steals and two blocks in the matchup against Venezuela. Now we have to limit ourselves from overreactions, but it is hard not to after this kind of performance.
During his rookie season, the Miami Hurricane product had some impressive outings. He averaged 8.7 points during the season, but on some poor shooting splits. George ended up shooting 37.2 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from distance. This is an area he needs to improve upon if he wants to be a mainstay in the future for Washington. This AmeriCup debut showed improvement, but we have to see more.
Defensively, the signs have always been there. He averaged a steal and 0.7 blocks per game in his rookie year. All he has to do on defense is keep up this level and not take a step back. There were times he would be beaten on drives or give up buckets to veterans, but that is expected for anyone in their rookie year. Now, with a season under his belt, his defense should be more polished.
This now leads us to my expectations for George in his second season. I have him averaging nine points per game on 41 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent from three, four rebounds, two assists, and a steal and block per game.
I do not see him doing anything on paper that stands out. It should be an average and quiet season for him, which is a good thing. This level of production from George will make him more affordable when it is time to extend him. All George really needs to do is increase his percentages, and with the additions of Tre Johnson and players like Alex Sarr taking another step, George should end up taking fewer shots, leading to higher percentages. His role may take a step back, but his overall production should increase.
