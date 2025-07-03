Wizards GM Sees Bright Future
The Washington Wizards are in a competitive world. Things aren't given or handed to them. They are in a position where every decision matters and is crucial to their future. The decisions they made in the 2025 NBA Draft will be critical for them moving forward. General manager Will Dawkins has expressed his stamp of approval for the team moving forward.
The best way to court success is to speak it into existence. You have to believe in your goals. The goal the Wizards have is to be relevant again. They want to compete, become a threat in the Eastern Conference and even contend for a title soon. After the NBA Draft, Dawkins had high praise for his team and believes the Wizards got better.
Will Dawkins expressed positivity when he said "In Tre (Johnson), in Will (Riley), in Jamir (Watkins) - they all bring a serious competitiveness, they all bring a workmanlike mentality, they all have a passion to improve, and they bring a scoring ability with upside to our basketball team. We're super excited to have that." No doubt, the Wizards will look to add these rookies to their rotation immediately as they have a lot to offer.
These last few years for the Washington Wizards have been rough, to say the least. They have endured a lot of losses over the years. They are a team hungry to have success and hungry to make the playoffs. With the roster they have constructed today, the Wizards look like a team that will surprise the league, similar to the Detroit Pistons, as they made the playoffs this past season. General manager Will Dawkins has plenty of optimism for the future of the Washington Wizards.
