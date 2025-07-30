Former Star Reflects on Wizards' Playoff Shortcomings
Washington Wizards fans don't have much to reminisce over.
That's not to discredit what they're doing now. Their front office has embraced the hefty burden of kickstarting a rebuild, and they've done about as good of a job as anyone can ask of them by scraping together a collection of talented prospects accumulated over two years of tanking, but it's been long enough since the Wizards were good that Washingtonians are craving competent basketball.
The closest they've recently came to crossing that elusive 50-win threshold arrived with the John Wall-Bradley Beal-led operations, which peaked as one of the most competitive teams in the Eastern Conference. While Beal's still kicking around the league as a scoring specialist, his injury-ravaged co-star has since hung up his spurs and taken to looking back on his glory days.
He opened up on "Dawg Talk," Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's podcast, on why he and Beal fell short of their desired matchup against LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers. They saw themselves as among the best candidates to dethrone the NBA Finals regulars, and Wall maintains the belief today.
[Me and Brad] was a good tandem, but we just didn't know how to win and be those closers at the time," Wall said. "Then we started to figure it out a little later, and that's when I got injured.
"But the year we had Paul Pierce, I think him just showing up how to be a closer, be a worker every day, do those little things, and it still haunts me at times because I broke my hand in Game 1 against the [Atlanta] Hawks...So I missed like two or three games, and I just numbed the hand up and played through it, but I feel like that was our window to get to play the Cavs in the Eastern Conference Finals."
He goes on to credit the talented team that Washington had in the 2015 playoffs, which included the Hall of Famer Pierce alongside Marcin Gortat, Otto Porter Jr., Nenê, Kris Humphries and Drew Gooden. They could hang with Cleveland, with Wall pointing out the consistent competitive games the two gave each other, but their stars couldn't line up on the same timeline.
"When I got hurt, Brad started to figure out not just being a catch and shoot guy, putting the ball on the floor, I wanted to play with that Brad...When I was hurt those two years, he went to averaging 30."
Beal's best scoring days were when the Wizards' contending ship had sailed, as he and Russell Westbrook could only win a single playoff game as the lead guys on a playoff team. Wall was riddled with ailments to his legs, eventually sent to the Houston Rockets where his career began to truly peter out.
Wall, like a lot of Wizards fans, is stuck reckoning with some of those playoff-driven scars, especially as the team positions themselves to at least reach those heights. That risk of getting stung comes with the territory, but the Wizards are ready to potentially get hurt again.
