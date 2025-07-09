Wizards' Kelly Olynyk Era Ends Before it Starts
For as inactive as the Washington Wizards have been in free agency, they've been busy in the trading game as any team in the league.
They've made a variety of trades dating back to the NBA Draft, most notably parting ways with their leading scorer in Jordan Poole in exchange for some second round draft capital and a few more expiring contracts from the New Orleans Pelicans. Among them was Kelly Olynyk, a player that Wizards fans were all too familiar with from one memorable postseason clash that sent Washington into a tailspin that they're still attempting to bounce back from.
But just as the D.C. fan base was attempting to accept their former foe joining them as a rebuild-oriented veteran, Washington sent Olynyk packing once again, this time to the San Antonio Spurs to keep expanding their pool of young prospects. Out went the experienced big man, in came two former first-round picks who couldn't pan out alongside Victor Wembanyama and co. along with another second-round pick.
While some still-bitter Wizards fans are just happy to see Olynyk go before he stepped foot on Washington's court, this move indicates that the team's offseason is far from over.
They're now rostering 17 players on standard contracts, and that's with Tristan Vukcevic still in restricted free agency and all three two-way slots filled. That's several too many over capacity, another barrier to cross after the Wizards cut Anthony Gill in last week's attempt to get down to 15 opening night players.
Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley, the two San Antonio wash-outs, are also on expiring contracts, just like Olynyk was, meaning that they, too, may not be long for D.C., especially given the already-vast young core now expanding to 11 former first-round picks across the last four drafts.
The Wizards may also have a veteran problem soon, especially if they move off of multiple of their older guards in Marcus Smart, Khris Middleton, CJ McCollum or Malcolm Brogdon. Without them, this team could be the youngest ever, a factor that could influence their group-wide development.
Look out for this team throwing their hat into some of the undervalued center sweepstakes, too, as they continue loading up on fringe-assets to find a big body to throw into the rotation. Olynyk wouldn't have been the most popular Wizard, but he'd have made for good insurance behind Alex Sarr. They've already made nearly a half-dozen trades this summer, but keep your eyes open for a few more.
