Wizards Prospect Ends Summer League on High Note
The Washington Wizards' NBA Summer League roster, once touted as one of the most loaded of any participating squad, was quickly reduced to scraps.
The combination of ascending sophomores and impressive recently-drafted rookies looked like a bankable young core during their few games together, but was quickly diminished when all three of their rotational pieces in Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George were shut down in the same span in which fellow first-round picks Tre Johnson and Will Riley were sidelined with their respective injuries.
Suddenly, former bench pieces like AJ Johnson and Dillon Jones were thrust into priority roles, with Johnson ending on his strongest performance yet before he, too, was pulled. That left Jones, the only remaining Summer League Wizard with a preexisting NBA contract, to prove his worth on the court.
The Wizards needed some proof of concept on Jones, one of their most recent acquisitions. The former Oklahoma City Thunder draft pick couldn't get anything resembling a consistent role with the eventual champions, and he had to look like a worthy bet for the future when he was suddenly dealt a few weeks ago.
The team's active roster was already drowning in young developing wings, but Jones was commanding when he needed to be in the Wizards' last Summer League game. He had 25 points in Washington's 94-85 winning finale over the New York Knicks, shooting an effective 8-for-13 while looking like the best player on the floor.
Jones' playmaking as a burly forward stood out, as he was the depleted team's most consistent drive-and-kick option. He has a tight handle that allows him to survey his options before making his move, enough touch and size and finish his layups and draw fouls when he's swarmed. The jumper didn't fall in his rookie year, but looked fluid in a 2-for-4 shooting performance from deep.
His breakout moment with the summertime Wizards arrived at a crucial point, with the team's front office having spent the last few weeks mulling over who'd make the opening night roster. Jones, lacking in NBA experience, impressive Summer League moments and the same youth as some of his new teammates, looked to be on the chopping block, but may have saved his job at the last moment.
Just minutes after the Wizards (2-3) took down the Knicks (1-4), ESPN's Shams Charania took to X with news that Washington had bought out Marcus Smart, closely followed by a PR release of their reaching a similar agreement with a less proven guard in Blake Wesley, another recent trade piece who had yet to debut with the Wizards.
The moves not only get the Wizards down to the maximum 15 contracts on the active roster, but also opens up more minutes in the team's back court. Carrington and Tre Johnson will take precedent as prioritized lottery prospects alongside AJ Johnson, CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton, but the playmaking Jones now has an available route to see some minutes in 2025-26.
