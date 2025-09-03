Wizards Star Dodges Major Setback After EuroBasket injury
This year's EuroBasket tournament features some of the NBA's top international players. Big names like Lauri Markkanen, Nikola Jokić, and even the Wizards' own Bilal Coulbaly have shone on the global stage.
However, one of the top teams competing will be without one of its key contributors moving forward.
Washington Wizards second-year center Alex Sarr was ruled out of Euro Basket play after suffering a calf injury during the team's wins against Slovenia, Team France announced on Tuesday.
While the setback will force him to miss the remainder of the EuroBasket tournament, Wizards fancan breathe a sigh of relief. According to the Athletic's Josh Robbins, team officials expect Sarr to be ready by the start of the 2025-26 NBA Season.
"Although Alex Sarr will miss the remainder of the EuroBasket tournament because of a left calf injury, Wizards officials expect that he'll be ready for the start of the season, a team source said. The injury will not require surgery, Robbins posted on X.
Sarr competed in two games during the FIBA EuroBasket, making an impact off the bench for France, averaging 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and a block in 19.5 minutes of play. He showcased the high motor and two-way ability that enabled him to thrive during his rookie campaign in Washington.
In his first year with the Wizards, he averaged 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 39 percent from the field and 31 percent from beyond the arc.
His play earned him All-Rookie first team honors, and he finished fourth in the Rookie of the Year race, behind Jayen Wells Risacher and Stephon Castle, who ultimately took home the award.
The Wizards ultimatley finished 18-64 last season missing the post season and landing the No.6 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, taking Tre Johnson.
With Sarr sidelined, France will have to rely on Coulibaly, along with veteran Guerschon Yabusele and rookie Zaccharie Risacher, to carry the load, especially without stars like Spurs star Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert.
So far, they are 4-3 after falling to pick up a win over Israel; they will look to build momentum when they take on Iceland on Thursday.
With training camp on the horizon, it seems the Washington Wizards can take comfort in knowing their promising young center is expected to be back in the lineup come the start of the 2025-26 season.
