Wizards Center Joins Victor Wembanyama in Elite Category

With only two wins to their name through almost 20 games (2-16), the Washington Wizards have little going for their franchise when judged through a wide lens. Even in comparison to the teams right above them in the Eastern Conference standings - the Indiana Pacers (4 wins) and the Brooklyn Nets (3 wins) - Washington's list of excuses and potential improvements pales. Under head coach Brian Keefe, the team is without a proper excuse for being as bad as they are.

Not only have the team's struggles subsequently called Keefe's plan and overall position into question, but they've left fans with little to hang onto in the face of what is shaping up to be not only a historically bad season for the Wizards, but potentially one of the worst by any team in NBA history. Washington, put simply, is the most unenviable team in the league at their current juncture.

In Elite Statistical Company

What makes that undeniable reality all the more confusing is that the team, especially in their younger talent, has a clear, developing future waiting in the wings. The greatest standout among such assets is clearly second-year center Alex Sarr who, after an up-and-down rookie season, has stepped into a role as the Wizards' pending superstar. His season, on a statistical level, has him in elite company across the league with only one other player: Victor Wembanyama.

Players averaging 19+ points, 8+ rebounds and 2+ blocks this season:



Victor Wembanyama

Alex Sarr pic.twitter.com/9YoaN4nUsI — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) November 30, 2025

Wembanyama and Sarr are the only two athletes in the entirety of the NBA to be averaging 19+ points, 8+ rebounds and 2+ blocks this season, as pointed out by The Daily Collegian's Greg Finberg on X (Twitter). Of course, since his being drafted first overall, Wembanyama has essentially led a media-fueled as the impending face of the NBA.

Limiting Circumstances

It's been nothing but noise since he touched down in San Antonio. Sarr, on the other hand? His now similar production and true league-best potential is constantly clouded by Washington's aforementioned predicament as the plain worst franchise in the business.

Regardless of how good Sarr is, and continues to be, the Wizards have installed a self-imposed ceiling on the kind of impact and positive attention that the budding big can bring to the team as a result of the lacking pieces they've put around him.

Whatever it takes to fix that as Sarr works towards his eventual, promising prime should be priority for a franchise in ongoing ruin.

