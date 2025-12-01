Wizards Make Major Alex Sarr Announcement Before Bucks Matchup

The injury bug has struck the Washington Wizards ahead of their matchup versus the Milwaukee Bucks. The Wizards are under-manned as is, with wings Corey Kispert and Tre Johnson missing extended periods of time with their own respective injuries. Matters have only been made worse as center Alex Sarr has also been ruled out due to an ongoing thigh injury.

Alex Sarr (right adductor soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game vs. Milwaukee.



Sarr joins Tre Johnson (hip), Corey Kispert (thumb) and Sharife Cooper (calf) as Wizards who will miss tonight’s game.



Will Riley (sacral contusion) is available. — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) December 1, 2025

This loss means a lot to Washington considering the impact Sarr has made this season. The second-year Frenchman has averaged 19.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2 blocks a game this season, making a push for what could be the Wizards’ first All-Star since Bradley Beal. Sarr has arguably been Washington's most impactful player on both ends of the floor this season, making his absence a huge vacancy in Washington's frontcourt.

Due to Sarr’s absence, the Wizards will be forced to flip between Marvin Bagley Jr. and Tristan Vukcevic in their frontcourt — two guys who have displayed immense defensive struggles this season. To make matters worse, Washington is squaring off against arguably the most dynamic big man in the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo, making the Wizards’ doom seem impending.

Rookie guard Will Riley has also found himself on the injury report, as he is listed as questionable as a result of a sacral contusion that he suffered during his stint in the G League. Riley was a standout during his time with the Capital City Go-Go, recording a 36-point game that left Washington with no choice but to recall him.

Riley has yet to see much playing time with the top club this season, but with injuries to other wings and struggling guard depth, the rookie may have a chance to prove himself. Riley has already impressed those in the Wizards organization with his shot creation and playmaking ability, making a strong case that he should have a spot in the rotation. Riley is still a bit raw at this point, but with continued improvement and developmental minutes, he could develop into a great player for Washington.

36 PTS 💥 5 REB 💥 6 AST 💥 14/24 FG



Will Riley continues to DOMINATE for the @capitalcitygogo! The 2025 NBA first round pick scored a game-high and is averaging 26.0 PPG in his first three games. pic.twitter.com/ZlCzbFDZiZ — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 30, 2025

All in all, Washington’s matchup versus the Bucks seems as if it is doomed for failure. Washington will be without multiple key contributors and will be forced to experiment within their system — a recipe for failure considering their 2–16 start to the season. The Wizards still have the chance to do the impossible and pull off an upset, but it will be a tall task for the crew in the red, white, and blue.

