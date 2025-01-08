Inside The Wizards

Wizards Rookie Picking Things Up 'Almost Too Fast'

The Washington Wizards have a fast learner in one of their first-year players.

Dec 28, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) defends in the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Washington Wizards point guard Bub Carrington is only 19 years old, and he continues to be a student of the game.

Carrington has been fortunate enough to get a lot of playing time in his rookie year playing for a rebuilding team in the Wizards.

His ability to play a lot has helped him pick things up faster than most of the people entering their first year in the league.

“I think Bub is very intellectually sound,” Wizards point guard Jared Butler said. “I think he can catch on the things very fast, almost like too fast, and I enjoy seeing that out of him.”

Carrington has played roughly 30 minutes per game given the Wizards point guard rotation. He has started most of the games he has played in, which allows him to go head-to-head against some of the league's best players at the position.

Being able to play against that level of talent has raised Carrington's game, and the Wizards are seeing that growth in real time.

Given the Wizards' trajectory, Carrington will have more time as the starting point guard and opportunities to compete against some of the best players in the world. That will allow for his game to grow at a quicker rate and give the Wizards someone who can contribute towards winning basketball quicker than most.

Carrington still has a long way to go, but he is aware of that and his zest for learning how to play in the NBA is something that doesn't go unnoticed in the Wizards locker room and shouldn't be overlooked on the outside either.

Carrington and the Wizards are back in action tonight as they take on Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

