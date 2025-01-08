Inside The Wizards

Wizards Trade Idea Sends Kyle Kuzma to Contender

Kyle Kuzma could be traded by the Washington Wizards.

Jan 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) handles the ball against Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
With just over four weeks until the NBA Trade Deadline, the Washington Wizards are fielding calls for veteran forward Kyle Kuzma.

Kuzma, 29, is averaging 15.4 points per game, and while he has dealt with injuries this season, he is currently healthy and ready to contribute for a contender.

Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley imagines a trade where Kuzma goes to the Memphis Grizzlies for Marcus Smart, Vince Williams Jr. and a 2026 first-round pick (lottery protected).

"Memphis would welcome his scoring punch when he has it rolling, but there would be other nights when it might only need activity on the glass, extra-pass ball moving or defensive versatility. If Kuzma bought into playing a more-guts-than-glory support role, he'd help tie this roster together," Buckley writes.

The Wizards would likely agree to a buyout with Smart, but there is some value with the other parts of the deal coming to Washington.

"The Wizards wouldn't have much use for Smart, who's been injured or inconsistent throughout his season-plus stay in Memphis, but they'd probably do well to turn this version of Kuzma into a first-round pick. And they might see a long-term spot for Williams as a tone-setting defender," Buckley writes. "It's not the return Washington initially hoped for Kuzma, but it seems sufficient in light of his struggles."

Stockpiling as many future assets as possible should be the goal for the Wizards, and getting a future first-round pick for Kuzma would be a success for the team. It may not be where his apex was in terms of value, but the Wizards still get a decent return to help their team in the future.

The Wizards are back in action tonight as they visit Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

