Wizards Could Form Next Tim Duncan, David Robinson Duo
We will never find the answers we are looking for in life until we muster the boldness to ask the necessary questions. That has been proven many times in life. This requires some effort on our part because we may not receive a direct response. We may not even receive the answer we thought we were going to get. We must do whatever it takes to find the answers necessary in life. The Washington Wizards must take action to find the answers they are looking for, even if it means contacting their divisional rival, the Miami Heat.
The Heat have an answer and solution to what the Wizards need, and that is Kel’el Ware. The Washington Wizards have. The Washington Wizards have struggled with defensive consistency and rebounding for years, and the 2025 offseason presents an opportunity to address these ongoing issues. One move that could shift the franchise’s trajectory is inquiring whether the Miami Heat is willing to part ways with their young big man.
At 7 feet tall, Ware brings the kind of size and presence the Wizards have long been missing in the paint. Washington finished near the bottom of the league in defensive rating last season and consistently gave up second-chance points due to a lack of interior muscle and rebounding prowess. Ware’s shot-blocking instincts and rebounding ability could immediately address both problems.
Ware isn’t just a traditional big. He brings mobility, rim protection, and has shown flashes of offensive potential. At his best, he runs the floor well, contests shots without fouling, and gives his team a vertical lob threat. For a Wizards team desperate for interior toughness and defensive identity, his fit is natural. What makes the idea even more intriguing is pairing Ware with Alex Sarr, Washington’s recent top pick and another agile, defensive-minded 7-footer.
Last season, we saw the Heat move Bam Adebayo to the power forward position to make room for Ware in the starting lineup. That is a similar move to the Wizards could make with Sarr, as they could form a modern-day version of the legendary Tim Duncan and David Robinson duo that anchored the San Antonio Spurs. While Ware and Sarr are still early in their development, their combined length, athleticism, and defensive instincts could set the foundation for a dominant frontcourt for years to come.
It’s unclear whether Miami would be open to moving Ware, but Washington should absolutely make the call. The Heat is a team known for development and maximizing trade value. Perhaps they’d be willing to part with Ware for the right package, especially if they’re in win-now mode. For the Wizards, a franchise in need of direction and identity, Ware could be a centerpiece of a new defensive-minded culture. If Washington is serious about turning the page, Kel’el Ware should be on their radar.
