Wizards Have Unique Roster
Many people work two jobs so they can have a backup plan in case they were to lose their original job. Some individuals have two cars, perhaps a sedan and a truck of some sort. This gives them options as to drive in style or to drive for accommodations. The way the roster is constructed for the Washington Wizards should give them peace of mind as they go through the regular season.
In the NFL, it is important to have a good roster full of backups every season, as one injury to a single player could cost you the entire season. We oftentimes see that happen with quarterbacks. Whenever a starting quarterback goes down, the game is over and maybe even the season. That’s why having a deep roster in any sport with every position is critical to success. For the Wizards, they have checked that box as their long-term plan of building their roster has finally paid off. The Wizards have a team that many people may consider deeply talented. They have a strong starting lineup; however, they also have a strong bench rotation.
It is important to keep your players in good conditioning throughout every game as the season goes on. When this is done, this helps prevent injuries to them. It also helps them to be at their best all season. This is something that every team wants. We see very often players looking sluggish as the season progresses. Days in the NBA can be long, as they play 82 games every season, with some games being back-to-back games played. In fact, the Wizards have the most back-to-back games this season out of every team in the league. With so much talent on this team, they will be able to give their starters a quality break from action every game so they can stay healthy and be at their best. Many players from the Wizards have been able to master their craft as they have played well this summer in FIBA action. That, too, shows how much talent this team truly has. With so much talent, when they do rest their starters, they can stay in the game too, as their bench rotation is more than qualified to maintain leads and even forge a comeback if necessary.
