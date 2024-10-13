Wizards, Lakers Trade Connection Continues to Grow
The Washington Wizards are widely expected to be active in trade discussions leading up to the 2024-25 NBA trade deadline. One player to keep a close eye on will be veteran center Jonas Valanciunas.
With that in mind, the Los Angeles Lakers have been heavily connected as a team that could try to acquire Valanciunas from the Wizards at some point this year.
Once again, the Lakers have been connected as a possible trade suitor for the Washington big man. Of course, any trade involving Valanciunas could not be completed until after December 15th.
Michael Saenz of Sir Charles In Charge has listed Valanciunas as a starting-caliber center that Los Angeles could look to pursue via an in-season trade.
"Throughout the offseason, Jonas Valanciunas has been a player consistently linked to the Los Angeles Lakers. On paper, he seems like a natural fit next to Anthony Davis. But after signing a free-agency deal with the Washington Wizards this summer, a path to the Lakers could be complicated," Sanez wrote.
"Valanciunas is not eligible to be traded until December 15. If the Lakers are willing to wait that long, he could very much hit the trade block again before the deadline."
There is no guarantee that the Wizards will look to trade Valanciunas. Depending on how the team starts the season, they could look to compete in the Eastern Conference and he will be a big part of that goal.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the New Orleans Pelicans, Valanciunas ended up playing in all 82 regular season games. He averaged 14.5 points per game to go along with 11.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists. In addition to those averages, he shot 55.9 percent from the floor.
Should Washington struggle to begin the year, Valanciunas would almost certainly be placed on the trade block. If the Lakers haven't found another option by that time, they could pursue a deal.
Expect to hear a ton of rumors surrounding the Wizards this season. They have quite a few possible trade chips on their roster and Valanciunas will be one of the most popular.
