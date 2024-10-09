Could Wizards Pursue Intriguing Pacers' Forward?
The Washington Wizards are at an interesting point in their rebuild. They could look to make win-now moves, stand pat, or focus on adding more talent for the future.
Due to the way the front office has rebuilt, they have given themselves a ton of options. They are doing things the right way and fans should be excited about what the future has in store.
Should they opt to pursue players that could help them long-term, there is an intriguing potential trade target that has been suggested.
Bleacher Report recently took a look at potential trade targets for the Wizards. One that they think would make sense is Indiana Pacers second-year forward Jarace Walker.
Walker was selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and played a very sparing role during his rookie season with the Pacers. However, he showed major bright moments throughout the year.
When everything was said and done, Walker ended up playing in 33 games, averaging 10.3 minutes per game. He averaged 3.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.
Making a move for the young forward would make a lot of sense. Walker can score the ball, create plays for teammates, and rebound. He's also good on the defensive end of the court.
Of course, as is the case with every young player, he has a lot to work on. He's far from reaching his potential, but is entering his second season and has very big potential for the future.
How could Washington pull off a deal with Indiana? Honestly, to part ways with Walker, the Pacers would likely want a piece like Kyle Kuzma in return. The logistics of a trade could be difficult to figure out.
That being said, if the Wizards view Walker as a piece that could be very important for the future and a potential cornerstone, they should see if they can get it done.
Indiana may not have any interest in trading Walker. They are very high on his potential for the future. But, it's something to keep an eye on.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding Washington as the season moves forward. Walker may not end up being an option, but it's an intriguing thought.
