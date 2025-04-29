Why Wizards Should Be Thankful for Will Dawkins
Life can be a shuffle of musical chairs at times. In the world we live in, specifically within Corporate America, many companies are always looking for the next hire. Unfortunately, when that time comes, they also may be looking at the next firing as well. The goal is to grow, improve, and have success. That has always been the objective for the Washington Wizards.
Every team in the NBA wants to win a championship. That desire may exist with every team, however, the capability doesn't. Every team in the NBA is at a different stage in life. Some teams may have a window to win now and for the next few seasons to come. Meanwhile, other teams are looking ahead and looking forward to the NBA Lottery and NBA Draft.
Over the years, that has been the outlook of the Washington Wizards. They have relied heavily on improving their team through the draft. It hasn't always been easy for the Wizards when it comes to evaluating talent in the NBA Draft. As the Wizards were under the leadership of former General Manager Tommy Sheppard from 2019-2023, they struggled to make the right picks.
Sheppard drafted Deni Avdija (Ninth overall - 2020 NBA Draft), Corey Kispert (15th overall - 2021 NBA Draft), and Johnny Davis (10th overall - 2022 NBA Draft). Those selections compromised the team. Only one player, Corey Kispert, remains with the team as Avdija and Davis have been traded. Davis appears to be a bust in the NBA.
With those draft picks, the Wizards missed out on Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers), Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets), and Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder). Three of the four players have been NBA All-Stars in their careers. Certainly, those are huge misses from Sheppard and the Wizards.
With new leadership under General Manager Will Dawkins, the Wizards have had quite a few hits in the draft. Alex Sarr leads the way here as he was taken number two overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. He has star potential as he has played well this season. Additionally, Bub Carrington being drafted 14th overall, as well as Kyshawn George (drafted 24th overall), have been significant pieces as well within the 2024 NBA Draft.
The icing on the cake is Bilal Coulibaly, who was drafted seventh overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. These players appear to be a part of the foundation in Washington for the Wizards. The Wizards certainly are happy to have Will Dawkins leading the way as the General Manager.
