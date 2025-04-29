Why Wizards Should Be Thankful for Will Dawkins

Wizards 2020s First Round Picks:



(Tommy Sheppard Era)

2020 - Deni Avdija (9th)

2021 - Corey Kispert (15th)

2022 - Johnny Davis (10th)



(Will Dawkins Era)

2023 - Bilal Coulibaly (7th)

2024 - Alex Sarr (2nd)

2024 - Bub Carrington (14th)

2024 - Kyshawn George (24th)

+ Two 2025 FRPs pic.twitter.com/kot11X5tgn