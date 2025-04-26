Former Wizards Guard Announces Retirement
In our world, life tends to come at you fast. Many may be able to recall their first day in kindergarten after looking at all of the pictures. Before you know it, you have graduated from high school and gone off to college. Soon after that, you graduate from college and begin that long career you always dreamed about. Before you know it, you have retired. That is what life has been like for former Washington Wizards guard Will Barton.
Barton started his basketball career in Baltimore, Maryland, where he was born. He then went to Memphis to play college basketball for the Tigers. He was taken in the second round with the 40th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. However, it is safe to say that he exceeded expectations. He has always been a player of high value. That is why he has played for many teams throughout his NBA journey.
Despite being drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers, Barton has played for other teams as well, such as the Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors and the Wizards.
With the Wizards, Barton only played one season. However, that may have meant the most to him as he was close to home. During that year, in which he played 40 games for Washington, he averaged 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
Barton had a beautiful NBA career. However, it has come to an end as he has decided to retire from basketball, per a post on Instagram. Barton averaged 11 points per game to go along with four rebounds and three assists for his career.
It will be interesting to see what may be next for Barton, as he has had experience being a rapper. Don't be surprised to see Barton on the sidelines transitioning to being a basketball analyst, as he will have a lot to offer in that field.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!