Wizards GM Praises Coach Brian Keefe
The Washington Wizards are in the midst of a lengthy rebuild, and the team's general manager, Will Dawkins, believes that they have taken the right step forward.
The front office has assembled an exciting young roster, but just as important as building the team is finding the right head coach who can help elevate the players and guide the organization. Dawkins believes that head coach Brian Keefe is that guy.
During his introductory press conference for the 2025-26 season, Dawkins heaped high praise on Keefe, making it clear that he believes he is the right man for the job.
"I don't know if there's a better coach suited for the situation that we're in," Dawkins said.
He said he knows there will be hard times throughout the season, but he’s confident the players and staff will be able to bounce back.
Keefe is heading into his second full year as Wizards head coach. He was hired as an assistant coach in 2023 and eventually promoted to interim head coach a year later, following Wes Unseld Jr.'s transition into a front office role.
He has an overall 26-95 record throughout his tenure as the head coach oof the Wizards.
The results have yet to materialize fully in D.C. The Wizards finished last season with an 18-64 record, one of the worst teams in the league. Despite the poor record, there are still plenty to be excited about when it comes to the Wizards.
Heading into next season, several players are expected to take a step forward for the Wizards, alongside the developing core. The team has acquired several established veterans during the offseason, including C.J. McCollum, to provide guidance and support to the young core.
Keefe will play a massive part in their young core development, getting another full season as each of the head coach to guide the team growth throughout the season. It remains to be seen if they would be able to turn the corner next season
For now, Wizards fans will have to be patient and optimistic as the rebuild process continues.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!