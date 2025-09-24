Wizards Executive Doubles Down on Jordan Poole Trade
The Washington Wizards' decision to part ways with Jordan Poole wasn't telegraphed when their last regular season first ended, but the front office's call to trade their leading scorer left a massive hole on the already-raw roster that's yet to be filled.
As helpful as his 20.5 points per game on 59.1% true shooting and 37.8% hit rate on a healthy dosage of 3-pointers were to a Wizards offense that would've struggled even more without his ability to create for himself and others, team management determined that they'd rather give the young prospects more opportunity on the ball. They dealt him to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for CJ McCollum and Kelly Olynyk, the latter of whom was quickly rerouted to San Antonio by the time the trade processed.
That was right before the NBA Draft, and the organization gave the fans plenty more to think about in bringing in three more rookies to add to the fold. But with training camp sitting just days away, Poole's absence as the go-to offensive initiator and on-ball scorer remains felt in judging the upcoming roster.
Team general manager Will Dawkins stood 10 toes down on the move when he spoke with the media earlier this week, swearing by the Wizards' emphasis on seeing how their own draft picks can pick up the usage time and shot attempts he leaves behind.
"The way we look at every roster move is strategically, what it does for you, how it sets you up for the future, but also style of play," he said. "And that move specifically, we felt really good about how it's gonna position us to have flexibility in the future, but more importantly, what it does to our style of play and the players that we were able to bring in in that trade.
"Cam [Whitmore] is someone we've targeted for the last three years and got an opportunity to bring in in that trade, and then you're adding a career 40% 3-point shooter in CJ McCollum, who's an every day guy, consistent, can score, can defend, can make plays and stylistically fits in with this group really, really well.
He repeated his emphasis on "freeing up opportunities for young players," and Poole had already proven that he wasn't the kind of player who can flourish in a non-ball-handling role.
McCollum will be who many look to in taking on the initiator role, having carved out an impressive career for himself as an accomplished shooter and shot-creator with more off-ball intrigue than Poole can offer. The older veteran isn't nearly as likely to average 20+ points per game, but that's not what Dawkins and the Wizards want out of their shorter-term pieces.
He was nearly guaranteed a starting gig from the time he stepped foot in Washington, leaving top-drafted guard prospects in the meticulous Bub Carrington and the trigger-happy Tre Johnson to duke it out for the second starting backcourt job. The team has plenty of potential sources to recreate Poole's impact, and they'll each have opportunities to level up to that place atop the offense in another season of rebuilding.
