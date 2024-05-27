Why Kyle Kuzma May Be Living With Regrets
One of the worst feelings in life is living with regrets. Many have experienced and done things they aren't very proud of. We all make decisions each and everyday. The hard part is trying to make the right decision. Will this decision be best for me? How will it effect my family? Will this decision impact my career? Will it make my life better or worst? Those are just a few questions some may ask themselves when making decisions. When they ultimately make the wrong decision is when the regret comes in.
Indeed, this season was a long one for every member of the Washington Wizards. There wasn't many moments to feel good about the team. That was evident as the attendance from the fans dropped during the season. It became evident when Wes Unseld Jr. was "promoted" into a front office position as the team wasn't getting it done with him running the show as their head coach. Now, we are at the present day with the Wizards struggling so much this season, that they now have the number two overall pick in this year's NBA Draft.
Kyle Kuzma has been the star of the Wizards all season for them. He has been the only consistent piece to the team as he had his best season of his NBA Career being the number one guy for them. Kuzma may be someone who has regretted some things in life. He could have walked away from the Wizards last summer along with former Wizards Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. Instead, he chose to secure the bag and sign an extension with the Wizards. Beal and Porzingis made the right decision to leave as both the Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics made the playoffs. The Celtics actually are on their way to the finals as they have been dominating this postseason.
Another team that seems to be on their way to the NBA Finals is the Dallas Mavericks. Kuzma is living with regret because he too could be on his way to the NBA Finals to compete for a chance to earn his second NBA Championship if he would have agreed to be traded at the trade deadline to the Mavs. Kuzma went on the record to say that he didn't feel like he would fit in well with them and not get many touches. That is why he ultimately decided to stay with the Wizards yet again. Did Kyle Kuzma make the right decision? Is he living with regrets now that they are primed to represent the Western conference in the NBA Finals?