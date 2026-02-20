Rookie Guard Shines in Wizards' Win Over Pacers

The Washington Wizards returned from the All-Star break with a bang, defeating the Indiana Pacers 112-105. Although this win may actually serve as a loss in the long run — as beating another tanking team like the Pacers could mean bad things for Washington’s draft positioning — it was still fun to watch the Wiz-Kidz battle through adversity and secure the win.

The Wizards once again turned to their second unit down the stretch of this game, closing it out with multiple players who aren’t currently on standard contracts. Because of this, several guys who would otherwise go unnoticed were given a chance to thrive, one of whom was rookie forward Kadary Richmond.

Richmond is currently in the final days of the 10-day deal he signed with the club a little over a week ago, and he showed out in his first real opportunity of the season. The 24-year-old rookie played 29 minutes, recording 13 points, five rebounds and three assists while shooting an efficient 71.4% from the field.

Kadary Richmond got 29 minutes tonight in a 112-105 win against the Pacers. This is his stat line. #SJUBB



13 PTS

5 REB

2 AST



pic.twitter.com/Jbm19AWIAK — Maxwell Cohen (@MCohenSports07) February 20, 2026

Richmond's Impact

Although he wasn’t a game-changer, Richmond made a steady impact from start to finish on both ends, playing a point-forward role of sorts that perfectly highlighted his top skills. Even though he hasn’t been with the team for long, just watching this game you would’ve thought he had been there all year, showcasing clear chemistry and a natural feel for the rhythm of the game.

While many people are likely surprised by this performance, those who have followed Richmond’s journey may have seen it coming. In college, he was one of the most dynamic and versatile players in the country, earning spots on two All-Big East teams — one with Seton Hall and the other with St. John’s.

Feb 19, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Kadary Richmond (19) leads the team out of a time out against the Indiana Pacers during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

He translated that collegiate success into on-court production in the G League as well, posting impressive averages of 11.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists with the Capital City Go-Go. Richmond has clearly earned his opportunity in the NBA, which makes it even more rewarding to see him flourish in limited action.

Despite his success, Richmond likely won’t be around long term, as his age for a rookie and somewhat awkward positional fit make him a difficult piece to add to an already stacked Wizards wing room. With that said, he could very well be putting together a strong audition for teams around the league, as there’s no doubt his skill set is that of a high-end professional basketball player.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!