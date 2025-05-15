Why the Wizards Should be Optimistic After NBA Lottery Results
As you go through life, you quickly realize you won’t be first for everything. You won’t win at everything every year. However, the important thing is to continue to build. Once you have built a strong foundation over several years, success will naturally follow. That may soon be the case for the Washington Wizards.
The Wizards had hoped for a top-three pick in the NBA Draft, but unfortunately they will be picking sixth. Fortunately, the Wizards already have a strong core of talented draft picks, so they don’t necessarily need a top-three pick.
Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George, and Bilal Coulibaly are all part of the Wizards' foundation. Jordan Poole is a part of that core, too. The Wizards already have a fair amount of talent on the team. With that being said, their draft picks this summer don’t have to have a major impact on the team.
The ball will be in the hands of both Carrington and Poole as they look to be the future of the backcourt. The Wizards have already shown a strong trust in them both, as they have asked a lot from them this season. Sarr is the man in the middle. The Wizards need a scoring threat on the block. Sarr demands the ball around the free-throw area and has excelled in that role. Additionally, Coulibaly is a player who can make plays on the perimeter and by attacking the basket, too. There simply wouldn't be enough touches for everyone.
The Wizards have been working on their rebuild for several years now. At times, it feels as if the rebuilding will never come to an end. The losing continues to happen for the team, and the hopes of having a good season become unbelievable. However, the Wizards have many reasons to feel optimistic about their future.
