Wizards Fans Should Feel Robbed after Draft Lottery Order Reveal
The Washington Wizards spent all season making their case to the basketball gods for lottery luck, hoping for the chance to draft one of the delectable potential franchise cornerstones available at the top of this upcoming draft class. If such gods exist, they did not smile down on DC.
The team went about their self-professed tank-job in what they viewed as the "right way," the kind that viewers saw as "ethical." They drafted a boatload of young prospects in the last two seasons, and gave them a full season of runway in the organization's second season focused entirely on future team-building under new management.
They were given among the best odds of anyone who missed the playoffs, winning the best shot to draft at the first overall spot in the order at a 14% chance. The Wizards entered Monday night hoping to cash in on that fortune, and if all else failed, they thought they could bank on the safety blanket that they could not fall below the sixth pick, given their finish this season was the second worst.
Each of the league's perennial losers left the event disappointed, but no one more so than the Wizards. Their name was called immediately after the reading came down to the final six, having to settle for the worst available outcome.
While the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets, the two teams tied with Washington for the best number one odds, had to settle for number five and number four respectively, the rich only got richer. The Philadelphia 76ers get to continue building on their title aspirations with the third slot, the San Antonio Spurs are gifted another potential Victor Wembanyama running mate at number two and, perhaps most unjustly of all, the Dallas Mavericks won the whole thing after making the inexplicable move to suddenly trade Luka Doncic mere months after winning the west.
It's not like only one or two teams feel like chumps, either. Add Cooper Flagg to the list of top prospects to busy up the already-crowded Western Conference, right alongside fellow number one guys in Wembanyama, Zion Williamson and Anthony Edwards.
Disappointing doesn't even begin to cut it for Wizards fans, who now have to quickly pivot from dreams of Flagg and Dylan Harper to consider which high-end role player or flawed scorer they hope will still be on the board at number six.
Not only have they already begun decorating social media with their frustrations, but the rest of the NBA world has taken notice of how twisted a turn of events this whole process has been for those in the league's cellar.
While NBA legend LeBron James could only laugh at the whole ordeal, Kevin Durant seemed to almost pity those trying to exclusively build through the draft. As much as teams do to put themselves in favorable positions for the lottery, these are stark reminders that it's just that: a lottery. Luck is the final determinant, and the Wizards just didn't have it when it counted.
They wanted this one, too. Operation "Capture the Flagg" was in full effect, an effort achieved by a roster full of hardworking, home-cooked prospects. Bub Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George were all brought into DC without spending a number one pick, but they're still role players waiting for that special kind of franchise guy who can tie the team together on both ends of the court.
Up-and-comers like Dallas and fringe playoff teams like San Antonio and Philadelphia ended up as the big winners, each having capitalized off of seasons with playoff aspirations. They're the ones who really make it look like this whole tanking exercise was all for naught to long-suffering fans, while questions immediately begin to materialize in Wizards management meetings about who the team will look to draft all the way down at number six.
There will still be some talent available, and this Washington front office has already proven their scouting eyes, but they'll have to watch as the marquee teams get the girl once again.
