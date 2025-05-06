Wizards Should Consider Derik Queen A Wild Card Prospect
The saying "hope for the best, prepare for the worst" sounds a lot more pessimistic than it is. The Washington Wizards are certainly no strangers to this, as things haven't exactly gone their way over the last half-century.
The NBA's Draft Lottery has provided some relief in the past, with Washington winning the first overall selection spot twice since the start of the 21st century, but luck isn't something to bank on. The Wizards have put themselves in good positioning to win another spot at the head of the order, winning just 18 games in 2024-25, and would prefer if their lock of a top-six pick resulted in the best case scenario.
If they don't hit the jackpot, a very real possibility to consider with the reveal of the lottery order sitting just six days away, Washington's front office will have to get creative.
Many mock drafts have stacked the middle and back end of the top 10 with flawed scoring prospects like Ace Bailey, VJ Edgecombe and Tre Johnson, or thrown in high-level role players like Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach for their guarantees at developing into productive NBA players. The majority of those guys can compare to current players with fits that aren't overly difficult to visualize.
There's only one Derik Queen. He's someone for Wizards' management to examine if they really want to get weird, as Maryland's star big challenged evaluators questioning whether his play style will translate to the NBA like few prospects have.
He's one of the most naturally talented players in his class, possessing a level of feel for the game you rarely see in forwards. Queen played like a smaller center next to the more traditional back-to-the-basket Julian Reese in his sole season with the Terps, but did so with a level of court awareness and playmaking that's usually only seen in table-setting point guards.
Heady outlet passes are one thing, a nice attribute to find in a big who can get a fast break going, but Queen is so much more than that. He knows when a teammate will be open, can make a pick-and-roll's twice as dynamic as a reactor on the run, and looks about as natural a passer as any 2025 prospect.
The floor is open for Queen to spew passes so often because he's perfectly capable of delivering damage as a scorer himself. He took the ball up the floor and figured it out for himself often at Maryland, trucking his way to the rim with advanced pace and bodily movement and pulling up for jumpers on the regular.
His low 3-point success looks bad on paper, as 20% from deep on just one attempt per game isn't impressing anybody. But his midrange numbers hold up on a creative shot diet, and his 76.6% free throw percentage supports a fluid shot that could feasibly stretch to the outside.
Along with his preternatural feel came his sense for the moment, which propelled Queen into March Madness lore with this buzzer-beating winner over Colorado State in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. He showed his range this game with two made threes that night before getting it done himself with the tourney's only last-second game-winner, banking in the kind of shot that told every hoops fan that he can be a star.
His unique package of vision, potential as a shooter, offensive connecter, craftiness as a scorer and the ability to play at his own pace reminded many of 3x MVP Nikola Jokic, a testament to Queen's distinction as a unique prospect and his high-level upside.
He's not as tall as Jokic, standing somewhere between 6'9 and 6'10. He'd likely be better suited as a talented 4 in the league, as his defense would hold up on perimeter-oriented forwards as opposed to giants.
The 20-year-old is far from a negative on that end, with quick feet and good hands to remain ready as a shot contester, and remained an active rebounder at Maryland alongside another board man in Reese.
If the Wizards get shut out of the top few picks in this upcoming draft, Queen would be worth a look on talent alone. He has a multi-layered game, offering multidimensionality that could provide Washington with some connectivity on both sides. He profiles as a ball-mover and possession-saver, someone who could get Washington a different kind of look at the basket when the Jordan Poole threes aren't falling and the comparatively clumsy Alex Sarr struggles to finish down low.
He fits Washington's desire to fill their team with well-rounded players who combine youth with high feel and versatile styles, one of the true wild cards of this draft. The kid out of Baltimore already solidified himself as one of the most exciting stars Maryland basketball has seen in recent years, and a hometown pick is far from out of the question.
