Why The Wizards Should Consider Hiring Darvin Ham As Head Coach
It didn't take long for the LA Lakers to relieve Darvin Ham of his coaching duties and responsibilities as they got swept by the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs. Playing against Nikola Jokic isn't the easiest thing to do in the world. It didn't end with him as Jamal Murray was a key reason to victory as well as he had two game-winning shots in the series.
Darvin Ham may have been the first NBA Coach fired after the season ended, however, he won't be the last. Doc Rivers of the Milwaukee Bucks had a disappointing end to the season and so did Frank Vogel of the Phoenix Suns too. Truth be told, none of these Head Coaches should be to blame for their early playoff exits. With that being said, the one coach out of the three possible candidates the Wizards should consider hiring to be their Head Coach is Darvin Ham.
Throughout his tenure as the Head Coach of the LA Lakers, you have to tip your hat off and respect the work he has done. The Lakers were close to making the NBA Finals last season. The Denver Nuggets were the only road block to them. This season, the Nuggets were road blocks again. Jamal Murray in particular as the games were close as he had to hit two game-winning shots to secure victories within the series.
Battling injuries by often injured Anthony Davis and an older LeBron James didn't help. The team as a whole battled multiple injuries and inconsistencies between DeAngelo Russell and Austin Reaves who were supposed to be co-stars there too. Playing and coaching in LA brings a lot of pressure to everyone. Despite it all, Ham was still competitive and managed to make the playoffs as well as win the first-ever In-Season NBA Tournament this season.
Ham is a good Head Coach in the league despite getting fired. Playing in the West isn't easy either. If he were to come to the East, that could make his job and life easier with the Wizards. He also has ties with them too as he played one season there in 1997. The Wizards should certainly consider Darvin Ham as their next Head Coach next season.