Wizards' Trae Young Acquisition Resets Trade Market

The Washington Wizards captured the attention of the NBA world for the first time in a long while earlier this week in facilitating the first major trade of the season. They brought a household name in Trae Young over from the Atlanta Hawks, and all it cost was CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert in a standard two-for-one swap.

This featured more than just a blockbuster for the Wizards, potentially securing the star-level point guard who can unlock the assortment of dependent scorers and hardworking defenders lining the roster. As the first midseason trade of the 2025-26 season, this set a loud precedent for other teams looking to move off of highly-paid stars.

Jan 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Newly acquired Washington Wizards guard Trae Young speaks at an introductory press conference prior to the Wizards' game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Hawks had little leverage in this situation considering the burdensome $49 million player option waiting for Young to pick up in the summer, resulting in their collecting no Washington-owned draft picks for a 4x All-Star still in his 20s.

This arrives mere months after a fringe star in Desmond Bane netted five first-round picks in his own return. In just a few short months, teams have grown especially stingy in giving up draft capital in the near future considering the loaded draft class that lays ahead, and aren't particularly willing to crack open the checkbook for ball-dominant non-defenders.

It's an unfortunate truth for other franchises unsatisfied with their star players to accept, especially as rumors surrounding Ja Morant's future have gained steam. He's looking to exit the Memphis Grizzlies after six and a half up-and-down years with the squad that raised him, but he and the organization have to take a good long look at how Young's market shrank in determining their realistic options going forth.

Just in: For the first time, the Memphis Grizzlies are entertaining offers to potentially move two-time All-Star Ja Morant ahead of the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/SD0RT9Jhuj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2026

Weighing Risk With Investment

Of all of the star prospects expected to lead the American talent pool around the turn of the decade, only Anthony Edwards has fully worked out in transitioning from a top pick into a perennial MVP candidate and marketable face of the league.

Young, having fallen behind some of his NBA peers following some disappointing Hawks seasons, has long been lumped in with Morant, LaMelo Ball and Zion Williamson as the highly-paid stars who each seem to have worn out their welcomes with the only teams they've ever known. And Young, the only one of that bunch to have avoided plaguing injuries, was looked at as arguably the least-burdensome asset to take on among that foursome.

Morant, like Young, has at least tasted productive postseason ball, while Ball and Williamson have each yet to log a minute in the playoffs.

Nov 20, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball against Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

While Washington's ability to bring the former Hawks star aboard without giving up a pick was looked at as good business from the crafty organization, the move spelled disaster for teams like the Grizzlies attempting to offload a contract with even more baggage attached.

