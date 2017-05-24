NFL

NFL community reacts, offers condolences after death of Cortez Kennedy

Hall of Fame Seahawks lineman Cortez Kennedy dead at 48
Tim Balk
3 hours ago

NFL players and coaches offered condolences​ following Tuesday's news that Hall of Fame defensive lineman Cortez Kennedy had died at the age of 48.

Kennedy played his entire 11-year career on the Seattle Seahawks, and current Seahawks coach Pete Carroll tweeted a photo of a dimmed CenturyLink Field with Kennedy's No. 96 jersey illuminated. 

 

Several other current and former Seahawks offered condolences on Twitter, including quarterback Russell Wilson, tight end Jimmy Graham and Hall of Fame offensive tackle Walter Jones, who played with Kennedy in Seattle in the late 1990s.

 

 

Vince Wilfork described Kennedy as a "mentor and close friend." 

 

NBA player Jamal Crawford, who grew up in Seattle, also paid tribute to Kennedy. 

The Seahawks issued a statement following Kennedy's death.

"Kennedy has been a pillar of the Seahawks franchise since joining the team as a rookie in 1990," the team said in the statement. "Tez was the heart and soul of the Seahawks through the 1990s and endeared himself to 12s all across the Pacific Northwest as a player who played with a selfless and relentless approach to the game." 

 

