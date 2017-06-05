These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

J.J. Watt’s fellow NFL players voted him the No. 35 player in the league for the 2016 season. Watt thinks that’s a load of crap.

The latest segment of the NFL Top 100 was revealed Monday night and although Watt dropped 32 spots from last year’s ranking he still felt he came in too high.

I played 3 games... this list is a joke. https://t.co/KnKDX1p816 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 6, 2017

Though Watt’s talent is undeniable, the list is about who the best players were last year. Watt certainly wasn’t among the top third of NFL players in a year where he only played three games.

Watt had surgery last summer to repair a herniated disk and sat out the entire preseason before returning in time for Week 1. He re-injured the same disk, though, and had season-ending surgery in September after recording 1.5 sacks and eight total tackles.

Watt hadn’t missed a single game of football since his sophomore year of high school. The injury broke his streak of 83 consecutive NFL games played.