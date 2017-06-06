NFL

The 10 most important players on the New York Jets

1. DE Muhammad Wilkerson (45 votes)
2. DE Leonard Williams (40)
3. S Jamal Adams (29)
4. T Kelvin Beachum (27)
5. WR Eric Decker (22)
T-6. LB Sheldon Richardson (19)
T-6. CB Morris Claiborne (19)
8. LB Darron Lee (12)
9. RB Bilal Powell (11)
10. LB Lorenzo Mauldin (9)

No pressure, Jamal Adams, but our poll serves further reminder the expectations being heaped on the Jets’ rookie safety. Adams ranked sixth or higher on all of the AFC ballots, with a top landing spot of No. 3 (Burke). As far as the East divisions are concerned, that’s by far the best finish for any of the 2017 rookies.

Kelvin Beachum counted as one of the Jets’ biggest non-draft splashes this off-season. He’ll have to be a standout from the left tackle spot, a responsibility represented in his fourth-place finish. The Baskin ballot pushed him all the way to the No. 2 spot, but he also scored two other top-five spots (Burke and Klemko).

The main reason that quarterbacks were excluded from this exercise was because the majority of them would have been easy No. 1s. That’s not the case here. Josh McCown probably would have been a top-10 vote-getter, but he still may not have ascended all the way up the list. 

Other Jets receiving votes: WR Quincy Enunwa (eight votes), WR Quinton Patton (eight), T Ben Ijalana (seven), NT Steve McLendon (five), CB Buster Skrine (four), LB David Harris (four), S Marcus Maye (three), G James Carpenter (two), TE Jordan Leggett (one)

