NFL

Darren McFadden confirms relatives were injured in Little Rock shooting

Dan Gartland
21 minutes ago

Cowboys running back Darren McFadden confirmed Monday night that relatives of his were injured in a shooting at a Little Rock nightclub Saturday morning

Twenty-five people were shot during the 11-second outburst of gunfire at a rap concert, police said. Three more people had non-gunshot injuries. All of the victims are expected to survive. 

ArkansasMatters.com reported earlier Monday that three of McFadden’s relatives—23-year-old Marvell Harris, 35-year-old Wallace Muhammad, and 16-year-old Marquette Muhammad—were among those injured. McFadden said in a statement Monday night on Twitter that he went to the scene after his nephew called to say he’d been shot.

“The other night, while at home, I received a call from my nephew that there was a shooting at the club where he and some of my relatives were,” McFadden wrote. “He told me that he got shot, many other people were shot and that some of my relatives were among those shot. Out of concern for all of the people affected by this horrible tragedy, I went down to the scene to check on my relatives and to offer any help I could.

“I appreciate all of the people who have reached out to check in on my family. We all appreciate your kind words and prayers. At this time, I am asking people to respect the privacy of my family and their medical status.

“Finally, I want to again send my thoughts and prayers to all those affected by the shooting.”

McFadden is a Little Rock native and starred in college at the University of Arkansas. He is entering his third season with the Cowboys after signing a one-year deal in March. 

