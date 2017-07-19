NFL

Report: Chargers Rookie Mike Williams Could Miss Season With Back Injury

Chargers first-round pick Mike Williams could need back surgery and could potentially miss the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Williams has been dealing with a herniated disk and recently received a second epidural treatment. The Chargers are reportedly preparing as if he will miss training camp, and while they hope to avoid the surgery, Williams could miss his rookie year if futher work is needed.

Williams apparently injured himself during his first practice with the team during rookie minicamp and hasn’t played football since. It’s unclear if the injury took place before that, and unclear how his back will continue to respond.

Williams was the seventh pick in the draft after catching 10 touchdowns and 84 passes for 1,171 yards last season at Clemson.

