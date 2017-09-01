NFL

NFL Roster Cuts 2017: Tracking Every Team's Move

Browns Release Cornerback Joe Haden

Quickly

  • Before 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, every NFL team has to trim its roster from 90 players to 53, which means lots of hopefuls will be without a job very soon. Follow along to keep up with every team's move.
Chris Burke
2 hours ago

8:00 a.m. ET: A wild two days await the NFL

This year, for the first time, teams were permitted to carry 90 players through the final preseason game, as opposed to splitting roster cut downs into two: from 90 to 75 prior to the last preseason date, then from 75 to 53 for the regular season. The reasoning behind the change was sound: It permitted teams to rest more of their impact players for a meaningless game, and it provided an additional game opportunity for those guys at the bottom of the roster.

The fallout comes now, as upwards of 1,100 players will hit the waiver wire or free agency between now and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, when teams must have a finalized 53-man roster.

Because front offices will have less of a window to pick through discarded talent, there’s already been a flurry of minor trades—Detroit dealt Laken Tomlinson to San Francisco for a draft pick on Thursday; Cleveland did the same with Cameron Erving on Wednesday, shipping him to Kansas City. More are sure to follow.

The real drama, though, likely will come when big names are handed their walking papers. (Again, the Browns got out in front of the process by releasing cornerback Joe Haden, who then inked a deal with Pittsburgh.) Among the most recognizable names who could be, at least briefly, looking for work are Jets RB Matt Forte and Bears WR Victor Cruz, but they’re hardly alone. Will the Browns hang onto high-priced QB Brock Osweiler, who’s now a backup at best behind DeShone Kizer? Is Denver safety T.J. Ward headed out the door, after trade rumors swirled around him all week?

There are certain to be some surprises, as GMs work their way through a challenging weekend.

