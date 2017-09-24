A large portion of the Denver Broncos, including stars Von Miller and Demaryius Thomas, kneeled during the national anthem before the team's game against the Bills on Sunday.

Both the Bills and Broncos kneel. pic.twitter.com/T55ikYQgFe — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 24, 2017

On Friday night, president Donald Trump said NFL owners should "fire" NFL players who protest the anthem and referred to them as "son of a b----." His comments have been criticized by multiple NFL owners, players and the commissioner. Players have responded with a number of different protests and signs of solidarity; most teams have linked arms during the anthem, while a number of players kneeled.

Broncos defensive tackle Derek Wolfe said on Saturday that he stands in honor of the military, and asked why people stay in the United States if they do not think it is the best country in the world.

The Pittsburgh Steelers opted to stay in the locker room during the anthem.