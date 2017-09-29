NFL

Singer Who Knelt Following National Anthem Says She's Recieved Death Threats

2 hours ago

A country singer who knelt after singing the national anthem at the Titans–Seahawks game this past weekend has received death threats, reports The Tennessean.

Meghan Linsey, a former contestant on The Voice, along with her guitarist, kneeled following the song.

"I feel like I did the right thing," she told the paper. "I don't have any regrets."

Linsey said people called her un-American, wished she would get cancer and told her she hated the military as a response to her kneeling.

“It wasn’t a matter of standing against our flag or our military,” she said. “I was standing up for a cause that I believe in. I think that’s a testament of where we are as a country, that it can be so divisive and so volatile. We’re starting to see that more and more since the election. I just haven’t had it directed at me.”

While some players took a knee following Colin Kapernick's decision to do so last season to protest racial injustice and police brutality, the protests grew to include a wide swath of the league after President Donald Trump criticized NFL players choosing to protest. Trump said owners should "fire" NFL players who protest the anthem and referred to them as "son[s] of b------", and players responded by protesting en masse.

Roger Goodell Met With NFL Players and Owners This Week to Discuss Protests

Linsey told the paper she joined in because it was necessary to help change happen.

“I know it’s hard and scary, but at the same time there’s a real problem in this country with social injustice and racism,” she said. “I think it’s going to take an army of people that are white and privileged to step up and say, ‘No, this is a real thing’ in order for change to happen.”

Both the Titans and the Seahawks remained in the locker room for the anthem.

Titans tight end Delanie Walker revealed in an instagram post that he and is family have received death threats after his comments about staying in the locker room for the anthem.

