Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is back with the team after being suspended for one week, he told ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

Rodgers-Cromartie was suspended indefinitely on Wednesday following an incident with head coach Ben McAdoo during New York’s loss to the Chargers the previous Sunday. McAdoo repeatedly declined to address the specifics of what went down between him and his veteran cornerback but NBC’s Al Michaels said during Sunday night’s broadcast that McAdoo told him there were four incidents that led to the suspension.

Rodgers-Cromartie and McAdoo met Tuesday morning and was subsequently reinstated, according to multiple local reports.

The Giants defense played well without Rodgers-Cromartie in a dominant win over the Broncos on Sunday night. Donte Deayon, promoted from the practice squad to take Rodgers-Cromartie’s spot, got the majority of the snaps as the fifth defensive back.

By missing one week, Rodgers-Cromartie lost $410,588.