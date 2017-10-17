Giants Reinstate Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie After One-Week Suspension

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie’s spat with Ben McAdoo only cost him one game. 

By Dan Gartland
October 17, 2017

Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is back with the team after being suspended for one week, he told ESPN’s Josina Anderson

Rodgers-Cromartie was suspended indefinitely on Wednesday following an incident with head coach Ben McAdoo during New York’s loss to the Chargers the previous Sunday. McAdoo repeatedly declined to address the specifics of what went down between him and his veteran cornerback but NBC’s Al Michaels said during Sunday night’s broadcast that McAdoo told him there were four incidents that led to the suspension. 

Rodgers-Cromartie and McAdoo met Tuesday morning and was subsequently reinstated, according to multiple local reports.

The Giants defense played well without Rodgers-Cromartie in a dominant win over the Broncos on Sunday night. Donte Deayon, promoted from the practice squad to take Rodgers-Cromartie’s spot, got the majority of the snaps as the fifth defensive back. 

By missing one week, Rodgers-Cromartie lost $410,588. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters