Falcons owner and chairman of the NFL Compensation Committee Arthur Blank released a statement about Roger Goodell's contract extension on behalf of the committee Monday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

In the statement, Blank says the committee is working toward finalizing Goodell's extension and "is working within the financial parameters" set up by the owners in May.

"The Committee is continuing its work towards finalizing a contract extension with the Commissioner, consistent with the mandate provided in the unanimous May 2017 Resolution," the statement says. "Regardless of what may have been reported, the Committee is working within the financial parameters outlined to the ownership at the May meeting. The negotiations are progressing and we will keep ownership apprised of the negotiations as they move forward. We do not intend to publicly comment on our discussions."

Last week, it was reported that Jerry Jones, who was an ad hoc, non-voting member of the committee, was considering suing the NFL and was blaming Blank for misleading the owners about the negotiations. Jones was taken off the committee earlier in the month.

The deal the owners are working on would extend Goodell's contract through 2024. Goodell has been the commissioner since 2006.