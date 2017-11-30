San Francisco 49ers’ Eric Reid Says NFL Will Shift Charitable Funds to Fund Social Justice Causes

San Francisco 49ers' Eric Reid told Slate Thursday he was told the NFL will allow funds from charitable campaigns to be shifted to fund a new social justice cause program announced this week.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 30, 2017

Reid told Slate the plan to take away funds from breast cancer awareness and military service initiatives was one of the reasons he is breaking away from the Players Coalition. Reid and the Dolphins' Michal Thomas announced their decision to walk away Wednesday, saying we "don't believe the coalition's beliefs are in our best interests as a whole."

Reid said Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins told him of the plan to shift funds. Reid added that most of the players who have protested were not in agreement with the proposal. 

“So it would really be no skin off the owners’ backs: They would just move the money from those programs to this one,” Reid told Slate. 

The NFL agreed to commit $89 million to social justice causes that will help African-American communities, with the money set for dealing with criminal justice reform, law enforcement/community relations and education, ESPN reported.

While the league and players did not agree to a resolution stopping players from protesting or taking a knee during the national anthem, Jenkins announced he won't raise his fist during the anthem. He said he was encouraged by the league's efforts. 

 

 

