Report: Seahawks Rookie Malik McDowell Arrested In Atlanta For Disorderly Conduct

Malik McDowell has yet to play this season after being taken in the second round of the 2017 draft out of Michigan State.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 10, 2017

Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested for disorderly conduct in Atlanta early Sunday, TMZ reports.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, McDowell was yelling with the head of security at SL Lounge about $600 he believed he was owed by the club. The staff and McDowell's friend repeatedly tried to tell McDowell the club did not have the money he was asking about, according to TMZ.

McDowell was eventually let back inside the club, before being kicked out again, according to TMZ. They add that McDowell was yelling about the money the second time he was removed from the club and the according to the police, the arresting officer almost had to pepper spray or tase McDowell. McDowell was released on $325 bond according to TMZ.

The Seattle Times noted that McDowell "liked" TMZ's tweet about the arrest.

McDowell, a second-round pick in the 2017 draft from Michigan State, has yet to appear in a game for Seattle this year. In July, the team announced that McDowell suffered an injury in an ATV accident that could keep him out for the season.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters