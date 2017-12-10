Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested for disorderly conduct in Atlanta early Sunday, TMZ reports.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, McDowell was yelling with the head of security at SL Lounge about $600 he believed he was owed by the club. The staff and McDowell's friend repeatedly tried to tell McDowell the club did not have the money he was asking about, according to TMZ.

McDowell was eventually let back inside the club, before being kicked out again, according to TMZ. They add that McDowell was yelling about the money the second time he was removed from the club and the according to the police, the arresting officer almost had to pepper spray or tase McDowell. McDowell was released on $325 bond according to TMZ.

The Seattle Times noted that McDowell "liked" TMZ's tweet about the arrest.

McDowell, a second-round pick in the 2017 draft from Michigan State, has yet to appear in a game for Seattle this year. In July, the team announced that McDowell suffered an injury in an ATV accident that could keep him out for the season.