A Saints season ticket holder is suing the team for a full refund on his season tickets because some players have kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice, according to Chad Calder of The New Orleans Advocate.

Lee Dragna of Morgan City, La. filed a lawsuit in the 24th Judicial District Court Monday asking for a refound for his season tickets and attorney's fees because the protests have stopped he and his family from enjoying games, according to The Advocate.

In the lawsuit, Dragna says he has not attended a game since the team's home opener against the Patriots, according to The Advocate. The suit adds that at that game, some New Orleans players did not come out for the anthem, and when they appeared on the field after, "they passed directly in front of where the petitioner and his guests were seated. Many of the fans in that area booed and cursed at the Saints players."

The following week when the Saints played the Panthers, 10 players sat during the anthem, including the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Cameron Jordan and running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram. This came after Donald Trump said players protesting the anthem should be fired for disrespecting the flag.

Since that game though, the team has kneeled before the anthem but stood for when the anthem is played.