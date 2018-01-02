When is the 2018 NFL Draft?

The 2018 NFL draft will take place from April 26 through April 28 and will be held at AT&T Stadium.

After a winless season the Browns will have the top pick for the second season in a row. Cleveland will also have the No. 4 pick thanks to a draft-day trade last year with the Texans. Thanks to the Chiefs, the Bills will also have two first-round picks.

In addition to the Browns, the Giants, Colts, Broncos, Jets, Buccaneers, Bears, 49ers and Raiders will also have picks in the top 10.

In his most recent draft big board, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer had Penn State running back Saquon Barkley as the top player in the draft, with NC State edge rusher Bradley Chubb as No. 2. USC's Sam Darnold and UCLA's Josh Rosen are the only quarterbacks in the top 10.

In last year's draft the Browns took Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett with the top pick. North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and Stanford defensive end Thomas Solomon went with the next two picks to the Bears and 49ers who swapped spots.

You can check out the order for thee 2018 draft here.