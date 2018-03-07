In case you needed a reminder that professional athletes are capable of performing exercises and athletic feats that we never even imagined doing, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has provided that reminder.

The 2017 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is looking to build off a season where he proved to be one of the most lethal running backs in the NFL thanks to his ability to break tackles and make plays in the passing game.

If getting Kamara to the ground was an issue last year, it will only get more difficult now that he has a year of experience under his belt. Kamara's offseason training approach will probably also make life a lot harder for defenders. As if keeping up with his agility and speed wasn't enough of a challenge, defenders will now have to think even more about Kamara's strength.

That's right. That is a five-foot-10, 214-pound running back that is pulling a truck while carrying a contraption with four plates on his shoulders.

It seems like Kamara is getting set to do even more than rushing for eight touchdowns and 728 yards on 120 carries for a league-high 6.1 yards per rush while also catching 81 passes for 826 yards and five more touchdowns.