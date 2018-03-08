Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib is headed to the Los Angeles Rams, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Broncos are getting a 2018 fifth-round pick in return, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Rams have already acquired cornerbacks Sam Shields and Marcus Peters this offseason.

Talib, 32, is owed $12 million this season and $8 million in 2019. The team will be freeing up $11 million in cap space with the move.

The five-time Pro Bowler has had 34 interceptions and 10 touchdowns in 10 seasons.