Report: Denver Broncos Sending CB Aqib Talib to Los Angeles Rams

Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib is reportedly headed to Los Angeles.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 08, 2018

Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib is headed to the Los Angeles Rams, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Broncos are getting a 2018 fifth-round pick in return, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

The Rams have already acquired cornerbacks Sam Shields and Marcus Peters this offseason.

Talib, 32, is owed $12 million this season and $8 million in 2019. The team will be freeing up $11 million in cap space with the move.

The five-time Pro Bowler has had 34 interceptions and 10 touchdowns in 10 seasons.

 

 

NFL

