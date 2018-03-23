Brock Osweiler has signed with the Dolphins, the team announced Friday.

Osweiler, who was drafted by the Broncos in the second round in 2012, will be entering his seventh season in the league this year.

After starting seven games for Denver in 2015 when Peyton Manning was injured, Osweiler then left in free agency to join the Texans in 2016. He started 14 games for Houston, who went on to win the AFC South that year. He started in the playoffs for the Texans, beating the Raiders in the wild card round and then losing to the Patriots in the Divisional round.

However, after one year in Houston, in which he completed 59 percent of his passes for 2,957 yards, 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, he was traded to the Browns. The Browns released Osweiler in September, and then he re-signed with the Broncos.

After starting the year as Trevor Siemian's backup, Osweiler was given four starts last season, but Denver went 0-4 in those games.

Last season, the Dolphins signed Jay Cutler to start at quarterback after Ryan Tannehill was lost for the season in August with a left ACL injury. In 2016, Tannehill missed the last three games of the year and the postseason with an injury to the same ACL that was hurt last August.

The Dolphins went 6-10 and finished third in the AFC East in 2017. On Thursday it was reported they signed running back Frank Gore, who is fifth on the NFL-s all-time rushing list.