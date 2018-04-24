Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced on Instagram Tuesday that he will return for the 2018 season.

Questions about Gronkoswki's possible retirement created a lot of buzz early in the offseason. After New England lost Super Bowl LII to the Eagles 41-33, Gronkowski was noncommittal on whether or not he would be coming back for a ninth season in the NFL.

Rumors started to surface about the WWE trying to get the four-time All-Pro performer to make the jump to sports entertainment and a report came out that he "didn't enjoy himself in 2017."

It was reported at the end of February that Gronkowski still planned on coming back for 2018, but a report in April that he would miss the start of the Patriots' offseason program allowed the doubt to fester.

And at a Monster Energy SuperCross event at Gillette Stadium last week, Gronkowski joked that he's "got dirt-biking skills to work on" instead of focusing on the Patriots' workout.

In the end though, the tight end will be back for New England. Last season he had 69 catches for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games. In the Super Bowl, he had nine grabs for 116 yards and two touchdowns.