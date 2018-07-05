In a statement about his "good friend" that was found dead in his New Jersey residence, Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins said he "cannot answer any questions related to the investigation."

Jenkins said in the statement he posted on Instagram Thursday, "it truly hurts my heart" knowing friend and music collaborator Roosevelt Rene had died. Jenkins added that he was in Florida at the time of the death, as it was previously reported, and he is praying for Rene's family.

Last week news broke that a dead body was found in the basement of Jenkins' New Jersey house. Shortly after that news came out, Jenkins's brother William was charged with aggravated manslaughter in connection to Rene's death, which law enforcent claims was caused by a fight between William Jenkins and Rene.

Jenkins, 29, will be entering his seventh season in the NFL. A second-round pick in 2012 out of Florida, Jenkins will be going into his third year with the Giants after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Rams.