Janoris Jenkins on Roosevelt Rene's Death: 'It Truly Hurts My Heart'

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins issued a statement about his "good friend" who was found dead in Jenkins's New Jersey residence.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 05, 2018

In a statement about his "good friend" that was found dead in his New Jersey residence, Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins said he "cannot answer any questions related to the investigation."

Jenkins said in the statement he posted on Instagram Thursday, "it truly hurts my heart" knowing friend and music collaborator Roosevelt Rene had died. Jenkins added that he was in Florida at the time of the death, as it was previously reported, and he is praying for Rene's family.

Last week news broke that a dead body was found in the basement of Jenkins' New Jersey house. Shortly after that news came out, Jenkins's brother William was charged with aggravated manslaughter in connection to Rene's death, which law enforcent claims was caused by a fight between William Jenkins and Rene.

I lost a true friend R.I.P Tryppz .#MuchLove

A post shared by Janoris Jenkins (@clampz2.0) on

Jenkins, 29, will be entering his seventh season in the NFL. A second-round pick in 2012 out of Florida, Jenkins will be going into his third year with the Giants after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Rams.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)