Watch: Tom Brady Leaves Interview After Question About Julian Edelman, Alex Guerrero and PEDs

Tom Brady was asked about TB12 trainer Alex Guerrero and any potential link he had with Julian Edelman's suspension.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 28, 2018

Tom Brady's connection with Alex Guerrero is no secret.

The five-time Super Bowl champion works closely with Guerrero as his personal trainer, but Guerrero's relationship with the Patriots as a whole is a bit complex.

Guerrero works with some players besides Brady, including Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman, but his relationship with the team took a hit during last season as coach Bill Belichick limited his access to the team during certain points and stripped Guerrero of his sideline access during game days.

When it was announced Edelman was going to be suspended for four games for violating the league performance-enhancing drug policy, there were questions about how that would impact the relationships between Guerrero, Brady and Belichick.

During training camp Saturday, Brady was asked about Guerrero's link to Edelman and what his thoughts were about people who tried to connect the wideout's suspension to the TB12 trainer.

Edelman will miss games against the Texans, Jaguars, Lions and Dolphins, but he will be back for a Thursday night game Week 5 against the Colts at home.

